Serie A club Salernitana want to take Sheffield United hitman Lys Mousset on loan to Italy to help out in their relegation battle, with the player’s entourage set to speak to the Blades today about the move.

Salernitana are currently bottom of the Serie A table, eight points behind 17th placed Venezia and are desperate to add more teeth to their attack.

The Serie A club have identified Mousset as a target and are keen to take him to Italy to help out for the rest of the season.

Mousset has been a Blades player since the summer of 2019 but has figured only marginally for the club since last season.

Salernitana want to snap him up on a loan deal and today is considered to be a decisive day in the swoop, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The player’s entourage will meet with the hierarchy of Sheffield United today to seek the green light for the loan to take place.

It was reported that clubs in Turkey and the Netherlands are interested in the striker too but the Italian side look to be the frontrunners.

Mousset has made just seven appearances in the Championship this season, scoring three goals, and has not featured for the Blades since early November.