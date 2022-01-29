Tottenham Hotspur have put in a new offer for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who is also wanted by Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard’s side saw a proposal to take Bentancur to Villa Park rejected, but have moved in with a fresh offer, while earlier this week Spurs saw a loan bid for the midfielder knocked back.

Juventus are willing to sell Bentancur, but as they will owe 35 per cent of any fee to his former club Boca Juniors, are determined to only sanction an exit on the right terms.

Now Tottenham have gone back in and, according to Sky Italia, their new proposal is markedly different from their first.

Spurs are now willing to buy Bentancur and their offer is claimed to be similar to Aston Villa’s, of around €30m, with part of the fee made up of bonuses.

Juventus now have an opportunity to make the most of two Premier League clubs battling for Bentancur as they try to obtain the best possible deal.

At Tottenham, Bentancur would play under former Juventus coach Antonio Conte, while at Aston Villa he would link up with legendary former midfielder Gerrard.

The player is claimed to be happy to stay at Juventus though if no agreement for him to leave is reached.