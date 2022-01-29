Tottenham Hotspur are insisting that Juventus agree to a deal to send Rodrigo Bentancur to north London, with feelings claimed to be positive on the move.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici has zeroed in on Bentancur as a midfield reinforcement in the final, frenzied stretch of the January transfer window.

Tottenham face competition from Aston Villa, who have put in a new bid for Bentancur, but Paratici is likely to want to use his relationship with his former club Juventus to win the race for Spurs.

The Premier League side are, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, insisting that Juventus agree to the proposal they have put on the table.

After seeing a simple loan refused, Tottenham are offering a loan with a substantial loan fee, along with an option to buy.

It is also claimed there are positive feelings about the deal potentially happening.

It is unclear if Bentancur prefers a move to Tottenham or to Aston Villa, though he is claimed to be happy to stay at Juventus if no deal comes about.

If Juventus sell Bentancur then they will have to give 35 per cent of the transfer fee to the midfielder’s former club, Boca Juniors.