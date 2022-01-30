AC Milan have Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on their radar and have held talks over signing him.

Lo Celso is surplus to requirements at Tottenham and the club are looking to move him out before the transfer window slams shut.

French outfit Lyon have been trying to land Lo Celso on loan, but it has been suggested that the Argentine does not want to move to the Ligue 1 side.

As such, the north London outfit are still trying to make a move happen for the midfielder and in the late stages a new player has come to the fore.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are looking at Lo Celso and talks have been held.

AC Milan are bracing themselves for the departure of Franck Kessie whose contract is up in the summer and who is also, in turn, of interest to Spurs.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian club’s talks turn into an actual pursuit and if they make enquiries to Spurs.

With the imminent arrivals of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, Lo Celso might find himself even further down the pecking order at Spurs.