AC Milan are interested in Arsenal target Alexander Isak and may provide competition to the Gunners for the striker’s signature.

The Gunners are in the market for a striker this window as they want to deepen their options in the attacking department with the possibility that some of their own attackers leave this window.

Arsenal’s primary target this window was Dusan Vlahovic but the Gunners missed on him as he joined Italian giants Juventus.

The Gunners are looking at Isak as a player who would provide an attacking solution for manager Mikel Arteta but they are not alone.

AC Milan have added him to their list of desirable strikers and they may rival the Gunners, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian club already have a Swedish striker on their books in the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and they want to add another one.

Isak has impressed for La Liga club Real Sociedad since joining them in the summer of 2019 and his form has continued into the present season.

The striker has made 25 appearances for Sociedad this season in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering two assists.