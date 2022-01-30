Aston Villa are adamant that their interest in Tottenham Hotspur bound Rodrigo Bentancur ended on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

Bentancur was wanted at Villa Park and over the last week Aston Villa have held talks with Juventus and made two offers to sign the Uruguay international.

The Italian giants rejected Aston Villa’s first offer, while their second proposal was also snubbed as Juventus agreed a deal for Bentancur to move to Tottenham.

Spurs are set to sign the midfielder as well as his team-mate Dejan Kulusevski in a double boost for the north London club, who have not signed anyone this window.

The Villans insist however that there was no official bid from them for the midfielder and their interest in him ended on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard’s side gave up on the midfielder because of the player’s high asking price, as demanded by the Turin club.

The Turin club have to pay out a sell-on fee to Boca Juniors and with the cost rising for a midfielder that the Villans were not sure fitted their requirements, they decided not to pursue him further.

Villa have signed stars Phillipe Coutinho and Lucas Digne this window, but Bentancur is Tottenham bound.