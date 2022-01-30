Arsenal have rejected an offer from Crystal Palace for striker Eddie Nketiah, a player Newcastle United have been looking to sign, according to Sky Sports News.

As the end of the transfer window this month approaches there has been fierce speculation over Nketiah’s future, given his deal at Arsenal ends in the summer.

Crystal Palace failed with an offer for him earlier this month, while on Friday it was suggested Newcastle are making good progress in efforts to take him to the north east.

Now Palace have gone in with another bid for Nketiah, but it has not been successful.

Arsenal have turned down the Eagles’ new proposal for the striker and as things stand he is rated as likely to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah has an offer on his table to move to Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer as a free agent.

There remains time in the transfer window though for further twists and turns, while this month represents Arsenal’s final chance to earn a fee from his exit.

Nketiah, 22, has made ten appearances for Arsenal across all competitions so far this season, finding the back of the net on five occasions.