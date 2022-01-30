Liverpool have agreed to loan Neco Williams out to Championship side Bournemouth, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Reds are open to offloading a number of fringe stars as the transfer window enters its final hours and Williams has been linked with dropping down to the Championship with Bournemouth.

Now it is suggested that Liverpool and Bournemouth have found common ground over a deal which will see Williams move to the south coast on loan.

Bournemouth must still agree terms with Williams and have now opened talks with him.

The right-back has struggled for game time at Liverpool this season, clocking just seven minutes in the Premier League, along with outings in the EFL Cup and the Champions League.

Williams was involved in both legs of Liverpool’s EFL Cup semi-final win over Arsenal.

A move to Bournemouth though would take Williams out of contention to feature in the final of the competition.

The defender is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2025.