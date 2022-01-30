Manchester United have got in touch with the entourage of Ousmane Dembele as they act to replace Mason Greenwood, it has been claimed in France.

Greenwood has been suspended until further notice by Manchester United due to allegations against him and following his arrest by the police.

Manchester United did not expect to lose the player and are now looking at bringing in Dembele as a potential replacement.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Red Devils have made contact with Dembele’s entourage as they seek to see if he is willing to move to Old Trafford.

However, they are expected to have left the approach too late as Dembele already has a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Unless Dembele U-turns then Manchester United look set for disappointment.

Barcelona though are desperate to sell Dembele before the transfer window closes as they seek to not only bring in a fee for him, but also to shift his substantial wages off the Camp Nou books.

At present it is rated as unlikely Dembele will leave Barcelona before the window closes, with PSG happy to wait until the summer if an advantageous agreement with the Catalans cannot be found.