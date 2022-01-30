Talk that Newcastle United are close to signing Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal is wide of the mark, according to the Daily Express, and the striker is tipped to stay at the Emirates Stadium unless the Magpies make a substantial offer.

Newcastle are keen on adding a striker to the ranks as they head into the final day of the January transfer window and are admirers of Nketiah.

It has been suggested in some quarters that they are closing in on the Arsenal goal-getter, who is out of contract in the summer.

The Magpies though are not close to signing Nketiah, even though he does interest them.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants to keep Nketiah until the summer, even though he will then leave on a free transfer, as he does not want to weaken his attacking options.

A bid for Nketiah from Crystal Palace was recently rejected and it is suggested that Newcastle would have to make a substantial offer to change Arsenal’s mind before the window closes.

Nketiah also has interest from Germany, with Borussia Monchengladbach keen.

He can sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English club now if he wishes.

The London-born striker has scored five times so far this season, with all his goals coming in the EFL Cup.