Newcastle United have made a breakthrough in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for Dan Burn, according to Sky Sports News, with a fee now agreed.

Following disappointment chasing centre-back targets abroad, Newcastle brought their pursuit back to the Premier League and want Burn at St James’ Park.

They have seen Brighton knock back two offers for Burn, but now the Magpies have made a proposal which the Seagulls feel is acceptable.

Eddie Howe’s men have offered £13m for Burn and the deal has been accepted by Brighton.

Now Burn is heading to the north east to undergo a medical with Newcastle and sign a contract to complete his move the club.

The development is a relief for Newcastle, with Howe desperate to reinforce his central defensive options before the transfer window shuts.

The Magpies started the transfer window wanting to sign two centre-backs.

All eyes will be on whether, with a deal for Burn done, they now try to add another centre-back to the books before Monday night.