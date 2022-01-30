Newcastle United and Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele has a verbal agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain, who are now trying to sign him before the transfer window closes.

Dembele is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer and the Catalans have failed to convince him to pen a fresh deal, much to their frustration.

His situation has alerted a host of top clubs, with Newcastle and Manchester United the Premier League sides most recently linked with an interest in signing the Frenchman, and his days at the Camp Nou are numbered.

Dembele looks to be PSG bound as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he now has a verbal agreement with the Parc des Princes club, with Leonardo having done the legwork.

The winger is happy to continue his career back in France and it only remains to be decided whether he will move now or in the summer.

PSG are attempting to reach an agreement with Barcelona to sign Dembele now, before the January transfer window shuts.

Barcelona are aware that selling Dembele this month will be their final chance to earn a fee from his departure.

The clock is ticking though and it is unclear if the two sides will be able to find common ground before the window slams shut.

Dembele does appear to be bound for PSG however and not the Premier League.