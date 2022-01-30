Tottenham Hotspur are not planning a deadline-beating swoop for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, according to talkSPORT.

Spurs are interested in bringing in a right wing-back this window as manager Antonio Conte is not satisfied with the options he has at his disposal at present.

The north London club were heavily linked with Adama Traore, but in a last-minute twist the then Wolves star opted to join Barcelona.

Spence was touted as one of the options for Spurs this window after impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest.

It had been reported that as the end of the window approached Spurs were still looking at Spence as a viable option.

However, this is not the case as Spurs are not intending to bring in Spence in the door this month to plug the hole on the right flank.

Apart from Spurs, the right-back was also linked with their north London rivals Arsenal but he looks set to see out his loan spell with the Tricky Trees.

Spurs are closing in on a move for Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski along with his team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur.