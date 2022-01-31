Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is to join Barcelona from Arsenal on a permanent deal and pen an 18-month contract, according to the Press Association.

The out-of-favour Arsenal hitman arrived in Spain earlier today in a bid to force through his switch to the Camp Nou, but at one point the deal collapsed.

It was since brought back to life and Barcelona have managed to thrash out an agreement with Arsenal.

Aubameyang had been slated to join the Catalans on a loan deal, but it has now emerged he is heading to the Camp Nou on a permanent basis.

There will be no fee involved in the move, with Arsenal granting Aubameyang a free transfer.

And the striker will put pen to paper to an 18-month contract at Barcelona.

Offloading Aubameyang is a big boost to Arsenal, who are shifting his £350,000 a week wages off the books.

The hitman will look to get his career back on track in Spain and make an impact at Barcelona over the course of his 18 months.