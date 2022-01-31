Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that the club are now confident of signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal and Barcelona have been in talks to revive the deal after it seemed that the move was off due to disagreements over his wages.

The two clubs have been trying to work out an agreement for Aubameyang to move to the Nou Camp on loan for the rest of the season.

Barcelona do not want to pay most of the forward’s wages given their financial restrictions and have been demanding Arsenal pay a signification portion of his salary

And it seems the two clubs are close to working out an agreement with hours left in the transfer window.

Laporta indicated that Barcelona are now close to agreeing on a loan deal to sign the Gabonese forward.

The Barcelona president was quoted as saying by AFP: “It seems we will do it.”

The striker has been in Barcelona all day in the hope of joining the Catalan giants on loan today.

He has had a falling out with Mikel Arteta and is keen to move on from the north London club.