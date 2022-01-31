Everton have suffered a blow in their hopes of snapping up Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid, as the striker still plans to remain in the Spanish capital, according to the Evening Standard.

The Toffees have confirmed the arrival of Frank Lampard as their new manager and the former Chelsea boss is keen on sealing some deadline day deals at his new club.

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is on the verge of joining Everton on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, and Lampard has played a key part in the Dutchman opting to join the Toffees.

With Van de Beek set to become an option in midfield, which was a priority position, Lampard has turned his attention to adding more firepower up front.

And Everton are mulling over roping in Jovic from Real Madrid in a deadline day swoop.

However, as it stands the Serbian is not planning on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu on deadline day, which is a blow to Everton.

The Toffees have had to deal with injuries to Dominic Calvert Lewin and Richarlison, while the other senior striker Salomon Rondon has struggled to impress with the opportunities he got so far this season.

Everton are yet to make any concrete moves for Jovic and it remains to be seen whether they have any alternatives in mind as the clock continues to tick down on the window.