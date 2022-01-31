Leeds United have been boosted as Italian side Bologna have dropped out of the running for Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay, according to Sky Sports News (13:58).

Ramsay was courted by the Serie A club as they wanted an option at right-back in their squad and were intent on bringing him to Italy.

They made an offer to Aberdeen for the right-back which, was turned down by the Scottish club, but they were still providing competition for Leeds for his signature.

However, the Italian club brought in Denso Kasius from Dutch club Jong FC Utrecht on Sunday to strengthen their backline.

Subsequently, they are now no longer part of the chasing pack for the right-back in what could be a boost for the Whites on deadline day.

Leeds are not entirely alone though as Watford are also interested in the right-back and could swoop in for him.

As it stands however, the Scottish club have no offers on the table for the highly-rated 18-year-old and it remains to be seen if they do as the day progresses.

Ramsay has impressed in Scotland this season, making 14 appearances for Aberdeen in the league and he has contributed with four assists.