Olympiacos have an agreement in place with Norwich City over Todd Cantwell, but the midfielder prefers Bournemouth, according to Greek daily Sportime.

Cantwell is tipped to depart Norwich before the window slams shut this evening and the midfielder appears to have two options on the table.

Olympiacos want to take him to Greece for the second half of the campaign, on a loan deal, and have an agreement with Norwich to do so.

Championship side Bournemouth are also chasing Cantwell though and it is claimed that the player prefers a move to the south coast.

As such, Olympiacos could be set to miss out on Cantwell.

The midfielder has been linked with several clubs throughout the course of the January transfer window, including big spending Newcastle.

He could however be set to drop down to the Championship as he bids to clock up regular game time with the Cherries.

Cantwell has made just eight Premier League appearances for the struggling Canaries so far this season, failing to score or provide an assist.