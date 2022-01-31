Crystal Palace are not too concerned about losing out to Everton for Donny van de Beek, according to The Athletic.

Van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United, giving new Toffees boss Frank Lampard an extra option in the middle of the park.

Until recently it had seemed that Van de Beek would be joining Crystal Palace on loan with the deal claimed to be all but done.

He has ended up at Everton though, with Palace missing out.

It is suggested however that Crystal Palace are not too concerned about losing the race for the Dutchman.

There were doubts about whether the club really needed to sign Van de Beek in the Crystal Palace hierarchy.

The Dutchman struggled for playing time at Manchester United and will now be looking to get games under his belt at Goodison Park.

He could come up against Crystal Palace later this season as Everton are due to host the Eagles in the Premier League in April.