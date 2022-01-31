Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that Ousmane Dembele has options on his table which involve him moving to an English club, amid the Frenchman being linked with Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The Catalans are desperate to move Dembele on before the transfer window closes to bank a fee from his departure and also create space on the club’s wage bill.

He has looked set to stay put though and then move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, despite being linked with Premier League sides.

Laporta, who wants Dembele to go to help afford Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has admitted that the player leaving depends on if he will accept an English destination.

“Different solutions have been proposed and the latest one depends on the player accepting it so that he can go to an English club”, Laporta was quoted as saying by AFP.

Dembele has been linked with big spending Newcastle this month, along with Manchester United, while Chelsea were floated as a late destination.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window however and even if he accepts a move to England it is far from certain it could be completed.

Barcelona have been trying to convince Dembele to pen a new contract, but all attempts have failed.