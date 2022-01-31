Everton could still see a player departing the club before the tonight’s transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees have been busy on the final day of the transfer window as on addition to bringing in Frank Lampard as their new boss, they have also sealed a loan swoop for Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek.

Everton are also in the final stages of completing a permanent move for Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur and are set to put him through his medical, although they are facing some late competition for him from Newcastle United.

The Merseyside’s giants only high profile departure on the transfer front so far in this window was Lucas Digne, who moved to rivals Aston Villa.

However, Everton could still see one more player leaving Goodison Park before the 11pm deadline.

Although Lampard was only announced as the new Toffees boss today, he has been working with the club’s hierarchy on transfer business for a few days now

And even though Everton are working hard on sorting out the final details of Alli’s incoming, they could still sanction an exit in the remaining hours of the window.

It remains to be seen which player will leave the Merseyside outfit before the clock runs out on the window.