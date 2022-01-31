Everton are swooping to snap up young goalkeeper Billy Crellin from League One outfit Fleetwood Town, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Toffees have just appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager and are kickstarting their recruitment drive before the window slams shut.

Donny van de Beek has already joined on loan from Manchester United, while Dele Alli is also set to come through the door from Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton also have an eye on recruitment for their Under-23s and have moved for Crellin.

They are splashing some cash to land the 21-year-old goalkeeper from Fleetwood and will slot him into the Under-23s.

Crellin is a prospect and has represented England up to Under-20 level.

The Toffees will hope to see Crellin kick on with his development at Goodison Park, especially with game time in the Under-23s.

The shot-stopper has come through the youth ranks at Fleetwood and had loan spells with FC United of Manchester, Chorley and Bolton Wanderers.