Aaron Ramsey has passed his medical ahead of sealing a sensational loan move to Rangers from Italian giants Juventus.

Juventus were keen on offloading Ramsey in the ongoing window and Rangers emerged as a shock destination for him on transfer deadline day morning.

The Welshman opted to choose the Scottish champions as his next club, and the Gers entered negotiations with the Bianconeri earlier today.

Both Juventus and Rangers reached an agreement over an initial loan deal for Ramsey, with the Glasgow giants having the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Ramsey was put through his paces during a medical by Rangers in Glasgow as they look to seal a deal for him before midnight’s deadline.

And according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.com, the midfielder has passed his medical and is one step closer to completing a surprise deadline day move to Ibrox.

Juventus have agreed to subsidise a significant part of Ramsey’s wages to push through a loan move to Rangers.

The Gers are expected to wrap up a deal for the 31-year-old in the coming hours and announce him on the club channels as they look to secure the Scottish Premiership title with a strong second half to the season.