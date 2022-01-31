Hibernian have held talks over potentially signing Rangers winger Brandon Barker on deadline day, according to STV.

Barker is out of contract at Rangers in the summer and has been linked with a possible exit from Ibrox before the transfer window closes this month.

Now the winger could possibly be heading for a move to Easter Road, with Hibernian having held talks over signing him.

Barker is firmly out of favour at Rangers and shifting him off the books would give the Gers more resources to use elsewhere.

It has been suggested that the wide-man earns in the region of £10,000 per week at Ibrox.

Rangers are closing in on the sensational capture of Aaron Ramsey from Juventus and moving Barker would help with affording the Wales international.

He is a player known to Hibs through a loan stint at the club in the 2017/18 campaign.

Now Barker could be heading back to Edinburgh in an effort to kickstart his career with regular game time.