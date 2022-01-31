Chris Sutton believes that Rangers new boy Aaron Ramsey can do well for the club, provided he can keep himself fit, while he also hailed his arrival as good news for the Scottish game.

Rangers have completed a sensational deadline day deal to sign the 31-year-old midfielder on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season.

Juventus have agreed to pay the lion’s share of the midfielder’s massive salary, which allowed Rangers to sign him without breaking their wage structure.

Rangers are hoping that the Welshman will have a major say in helping them to retain the league title in the coming months and qualify directly for next season’s Champions League group stage.

Sutton hailed the midfielder’s arrival and believes it is a fantastic moment for the whole of Scottish football.

The former Celtic thinks Ramsey can do well, but only if he remains fit; the midfielder has struggled with his fitness in recent seasons.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “Aaron Ramsey is an exciting signing for Scottish football.

“If he’s fit he will do well for Rangers.”

Rangers do not have an option to make the midfielder’s move permanent from Juventus next summer.