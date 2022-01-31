Jesse Lingard will meet Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick today in a final attempt to push for a loan move to Newcastle United on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Lingard has been keen to join Newcastle on loan until the end of the season when he will become a free agent.

The Magpies were also prepared to do everything to make sure they got the player but negotiations between Newcastle and Manchester United stalled last week.

The Premier League giants demanded including a £12m survival clause in the agreement where Newcastle were already prepared to pay a hefty loan fee and cover his wages.

Newcastle were in no mood to agree to such terms but it has been claimed Lingard will make an attempt to revive the move on deadline day.

The Manchester United midfielder will hold talks with Rangnick today to seek his help to push for a loan move to Newcastle.

Attempts are being made to resurrect the situation today and Newcastle are believed to be expecting Manchester United to be more flexible with their demands.

Lingard respects the club’s desire to be adequately compensated for a player they have trained since the age of seven but does not want them to stand in his way of playing regular football.

It is unclear whether Rangnick and director of football John Murtough will be open to granting the player’s preference this late in the window.