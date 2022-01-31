Leeds United could sign a backup goalkeeper on transfer deadline day, according to the Daily Express.

The Whites have looked at a number of players over the course of the January transfer window as they look to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s hand.

The club have seen two offers for Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson rejected and are expected to go back in with a bid for him in the summer; the Austrian club will not sell now.

Other areas are of interest to Leeds though, who have eyed Chelsea left-flank star Kenedy, and goalkeeper is a position in which a signing could be made.

The Whites currently have Illan Meslier as their number 1 between the sticks and are not intending to change that.

However, they could bring in a backup goalkeeper to give themselves extra depth in that department.

It is unclear who Leeds might have on their radar on transfer deadline day.

The Whites signed young Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson in the summer, but he has not made a senior appearance for the club.