Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is not moving to Hamburg after his proposed loan move collapsed, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Summerville has been keen to make the move to the German heavyweights as he looks to play on a regular basis over the second half of the season.

Leeds did not want to let the Dutchman go, but there was talk they could relent, especially if they managed to bring in a replacement before the window closed.

Summerville will not now be heading to Germany though as the loan switch has collapsed.

Despite Hamburg wanting the Dutchman and him wanting to make the move, the switch will not happen.

Summerville will remain at Elland Road until at least the summer and look to fight for game time under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have held an interest in Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino, who it was suggested could replace Summerville.

The Japan international however will not be heading to Elland Road today and he looks poised to remain on Merseyside.