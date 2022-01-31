Liverpool could still sign Fulham talent Fabio Carvalho before the transfer window closes this evening, according to Sky Sports (18:46).

The Reds have been impressed with Fulham’s teen talent, who is out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer, and have put in a £5m bid.

Liverpool’s offer would also include sending Carvalho back to Fulham on loan until the end of the season.

The trail has gone quiet on deadline day, but it is now claimed that the switch could still go through and Carvalho could become a Liverpool player.

The Reds want to avoid waiting until the summer to sign him.

Waiting until the summer would see further clubs rival Liverpool for Carvalho’s signature and foreign sides would be at an advantage as they would only have to pay Fulham a lower compensation fee.

If Liverpool and Fulham could not agree a fee then the matter would go to a tribunal, which the Reds want to avoid.

The clock though is ticking down on the transfer window and Liverpool are running out of time to sign Carvalho.