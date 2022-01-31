Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fulham for the signature of attacking talent Fabio Carvalho, according to the Times, but must now race to complete the transfer.

Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Carvalho and Liverpool have been tracking his exploits in the Championship at Fulham.

He is out of contract in the summer and Liverpool have been pushing to sign him now to avoid having to go through the process of a tribunal in the summer.

They have now agreed a fee with Fulham for Carvalho and he will be loaned back to the Cottagers to see out the season.

However, due to the late nature of the agreement, Liverpool are now battling the clock to get the deal completed in time.

They still have to agree personal terms with Carvalho and also put him through his medical paces.

The Reds could still buy time with a deal sheet, but they still need to proceed at pace to get the transfer over the line.

Carvalho is considered to be a promising talent and the Reds will be delighted to capture him.