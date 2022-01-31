Liverpool have seen their bid to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham collapse, with time running out on the Reds, according to the Athletic.

The Reds wanted to get Carvalho signed and sealed before the transfer window slammed shut as they looked to avoid a possible tribunal for the player in the summer.

Liverpool eventually managed to agree a fee for Carvalho on deadline day night and were then racing against the clock to try to complete the move.

It now appears to have collapsed however.

The late nature of the deal meant that Liverpool did not have enough time to complete it, with no deal sheets active in the EFL.

The Premier League accept deal sheets which can buy clubs extra time to complete their respective moves, but the Carvalho swoop simply ran out of time.

The deal meant that Liverpool needed to sign Carvalho and then loan him back – and the loan was non-negotiable from Fulham’s standpoint – making it a more complex transfer to complete.

The attacker will now remain at Craven Cottage and there is sure to be a scrap for the youngster’s services when his contract runs out in the summer.

All eyes will be on whether Liverpool return for him at the end of the season.