Newcastle United are working behind the scenes to push for a move to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who is also a West Ham target, on deadline day, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Magpies are still trying to bring in more players on deadline day after finally signing Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon earlier this week.

Newcastle’s initial plans to sign two centre-backs might not come to fruition but they are expected to bring in defender Dan Burn from Brighton today.

Eddie Howe is also keen to add one more attacking talent and that has led to them revisiting their interest in signing the Reims forward.

Newcastle were reportedly considering tabling a bid for him on Sunday night and it has been claimed that the club are very much working behind the scenes to sign the striker.

The 19-year-old is a big target and Newcastle are working against the clock to pull off a deal to sign him today.

West Ham are also interested in Ekitike but the Magpies are the ones who are pushing to land him at the moment.

Reims want more than €30m before agreeing to sell the young striker and it also remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell with hours left in the window.