Two Newcastle United players have rejected moves away from St James’ Park despite not being included in the club’s Premier League squad, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe’s side have been busy adding reinforcements over the course of the transfer window and are still trying for fresh faces as the deadline approaches.

Howe is happy for some players his squad to leave and was prepared to let defender Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis move on now.

Clark was wanted on loan by Championship club Middlesbrough, while Lewis was also wanted on loan, by Birmingham City.

Neither player will be on the 25-man squad list submitted to the Premier League by Newcastle.

However, they have still rejected moves away from St James’ Park and will stay put.

They face being frozen out of the playing picture by staying at Newcastle, but neither player wants to move on from the club yet.

It remains to be seen who is in Newcastle’s 25-man squad when it is submitted to the Premier League.