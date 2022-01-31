Newcastle United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike as he has decided to not move to Tyneside.

The Magpies roped in striker Chris Wood earlier in the window to bolster their attack but boss Eddie Howe remained keen on having a new young hitman.

Newcastle failed with their initial efforts to snap up 19-year-old Ekitike from French outfit Reims, but returned to the negotiating table with an improved bid today worth €35m including add-ons today.

Reims accepted the Tyneside giants’ offer for Ekitike and they appeared to have made further a breakthrough in a deal as the player also initially agreed to personal terms.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Ekitike has now decided to opt against moving to St James’ Park this month.

The teenager and his entourage have decided to remain at Reims for the rest of the season as the player prefers to finish this season at his current club.

Moreover, Ekitike is not convinced about joining a club that are fighting for their survival in the Premier League, as top flight football next season in not guaranteed.

The striker has decided to continue to be part of the project at Reims and possibly reassess his options next summer.