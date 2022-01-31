Newcastle United are trying to hijack Everton’s swoop for Dele Alli, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies have been trying to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United before the closure of the transfer window, but the Red Devils have decided he is staying put.

Now Newcastle are looking at other options and they have made a sensational late move to hijack Everton’s swoop for Alli.

Everton have a deal in place with Tottenham for Alli, which would see him initially join with no cost, but then cost £10m following 20 games and a host further of other add-ons could take the total close to £40m.

However, Newcastle are now trying to convince Alli to move to the north east instead of to Merseyside.

They want Alli from Tottenham on a loan deal.

The Tottenham midfielder now looks to have a big decision to make following Newcastle’s swoop for him.

Everton are in the final stages of signing him on a permanent deal, but he has not put pen to paper yet.