Rangers have not secured an option to buy in their loan agreement with Juventus for Aaron Ramsey on deadline day, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ramsey emerged as the shock deadline day target for Rangers today and the club have negotiated a deal to sign him on loan.

The Welshman has undergone a medical in Glasgow and has now put pen to paper to officially complete a loan move to Ibrox for the season.

There were claims that Juventus were pushing to include a purchase clause worth more than €5m in the loan agreement.

But it has been claimed that Rangers do not have any option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Juventus are said to have agreed to pay the lion’s share of the Welshman’s wages until the end of the season.

The arrangement has allowed Rangers to sign the 31-year-old midfielder on loan without breaking their wage structure.

But his massive wages made any move to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer prohibitive for the Glasgow giants.

Rangers are hopeful that Ramsey’s arrival will light a fire in their bid to retain the league title and directly qualify for next season’s Champions League.