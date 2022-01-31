Crysencio Summerville could potentially be on the move from Leeds United before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Express.

The Dutch winger is attracting interest from German side Hamburg and it has been suggested that he has signalled to the club that he is willing to make the move.

Leeds have resisted letting Summerville go, with boss Marcelo Bielsa not wanting to weaken his options before the transfer window slams shut.

However, it has been claimed that Summerville could potentially exit Elland Road before the transfer window shuts this evening.

Leeds may look to bring in a replacement for the Dutchman, but Bielsa may also not want to keep a player who actively wants to move.

The Whites boss was keen to keep full-back Cody Drameh at Elland Road.

However, Drameh wanted to join Cardiff City on loan in a bid for regular first team football and Bielsa eventually sanctioned the exit.

It remains to be seen whether Summerville will still be at Elland Road when the transfer window shuts tonight, or will have sealed an exit.