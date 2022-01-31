Rangers have reached an agreement with Juventus for the signature of Aaron Ramsey on loan with an option to buy on deadline day, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

The Welshman emerged as the shock deadline day target for Rangers who have been working hard behind the scenes to pull off a sensational swoop.

Negotiations went on for a few hours between Rangers and Juventus for Ramsey’s potential move to Scotland on loan with an option to buy.

The midfielder is in Glasgow and has given his approval to a move to the Scottish champions for the rest of the season.

And it has been claimed that a definitive agreement is now in place between the two clubs for the loan move.

Ramsey will join Rangers on loan for the rest of the season with the club reserving an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.

Juventus have agreed to subsidise a significant portion of the midfielder’s wages to facilitate the move.

The midfielder will now undergo a medical with Rangers before signing a contract with the club.

He has not played since September but Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hope the Welshman will make a significant contribution in helping Rangers win the league this season once the deal is over the line.