Real Sociedad are confident that they will be able to keep Alexander Isak from the clutches of Arsenal on deadline day, according to AFP.

The 22-year-old forward has been on the shortlist of Arsenal as Mikel Arteta pushed to bring in a high-quality striker in the ongoing transfer window.

After missing out on Dusan Vlahovic, there was an expectation that Arsenal would make a move for Isak but the striker is set to stay at Sociedad.

There were recent claims that the forward could be on his way to the Gunners but that is unlikely to happen.

Sociedad are more than confident of holding on to the striker beyond the end of the transfer window tonight.

The Spanish club have no interest in negotiating his departure this late in the ongoing window.

For Arsenal to sign him, the club would have to convince the player to move to the Emirates and trigger his €90m buyout clause.

It is unlikely Arsenal will decide to pay such a figure this late in the window to try and sign Isak in the coming hours.