Serie A giants Roma will return to the negotiating table with Arsenal for the signature of Granit Xhaka in the summer transfer window.

Roma had a personal agreement with Xhaka for a move last summer but they failed to agree on a deal with Arsenal who then negotiated a new contract with the midfielder.

Jose Mourinho and the Roma recruitment team have remained firm admirers of the Swiss international and continue to be keen on signing him.

A late move for him was considered in the winter window but it was dependent on Roma selling Amadou Diawara.

Diawara is likely to remain at the club beyond the end of the transfer deadline today and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Xhaka has become a summer target for the club.

He has remained Roma’s priority midfield target but the club have failed to secure a deal to sign him.

The Serie A giants will again approach Arsenal in the summer and look to negotiate a deal to sign the player.

Xhaka was keen on the move to Roma last year and is expected to be open to joining the club at the end of the season as well.