Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to leave Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day despite persistent interest from Dutch champions Ajax, according to The Athletic.

The Dutch winger’s Tottenham career might have turned around when he scored twice in stoppage to win three points at Leicester earlier this month.

Ajax have been interested in signing him in the ongoing transfer window with Erik ten Hag pushing the club to take the Dutchman back to the Netherlands.

They failed with an €18m bid for him earlier in the window and there were suggestions that Ajax were getting close to the €25m figure Tottenham wanted for the winger.

But it has been claimed that Bergwijn is not likely to move on from Tottenham in the remaining hours of the window.

Antonio Conte is an admirer of the player and the quality that he brings to the Tottenham squad.

The Spurs boss has blocked any suggestions about the player leaving the north London club this month.

Ajax have been pushing for a deal all month but Spurs are now not expected to sell him before the window closes tonight.