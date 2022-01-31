West Ham United have lodged a fresh bid to sign Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Lingard has been putting pressure on Manchester United to let him leave the club before the window slams shut tonight.

Newcastle put a pause on their pursuit of the midfielder when Manchester United demanded to include a £12m survival bonus as part of any loan agreement.

The 29-year-old met Ralf Rangnick today to reiterate his desire and the Manchester United manager have again given his blessing to a move but left the final decision to the club.

Newcastle are said to have lodged a fresh offer for the player today but it has been claimed that West Ham are back in the fray with a new bid as well.

David Moyes has been trying to re-sign Lingard since he left the Hammers at the end of the last season following a fruitful half-season loan spell.

West Ham’s new bid is claimed to be on better terms than those on which they signed him on loan in January last year.

Manchester United have resisted letting the player go to any club who are a threat to their top-four ambitions this season.

They rejected previous approaches from West Ham and Tottenham for Lingard earlier in the window.

But with the clock ticking down and Lingard putting pressure on them to let him go, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can continue to resist.