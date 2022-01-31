Benfica striker Darwin Nunez believes he can get a move to a bigger club than the Premier League’s West Ham United in the near future, according to the Guardian.

West Ham have made a sensational last-minute move to sign Nunez from the Portuguese giants on deadline day.

Talks are under way between the two clubs as West Ham look to convince Benfica and Nunez to consider a deadline day move to the London Stadium.

There are claims that it could take more than £45m to convince Benfica to let the forward go in the final hours of the transfer window, while there have also been suggestions the player is staying in Portugal.

But amid the confusion over whether a deal is possible, it has been suggested that the striker is under the impression that he can do better than join West Ham on deadline day.

Nunez could look to wait for a bigger club to make a move for him next summer than join West Ham today.

The Hammers are pushing to make the deal happen but are facing considerable obstacles in their way.

If Benfica decide to sell him they would have little to find a replacement for Nunez who has scored 20 times in 25 appearances in all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can actually pull off a sensational swoop on deadline day.