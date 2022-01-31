West Ham United are “hopeful” that they will be able to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, according to talkSPORT.

Lingard is out of contract at Manchester United in the summer and West Ham and Newcastle United are engaged in a scrap to sign him on loan today.

The attacker has Ralf Rangnick’s blessing to leave Old Trafford, but the final decision rests with Manchester United’s board.

Letting Lingard go to West Ham would mean strengthening top four rivals, but the Hammers are hopeful the deal can happen.

He enjoyed a superb spell at the London Stadium last season and it is claimed West Ham’s current offer is better than the one they landed him on last term.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window though and Lingard will need the Red Devils board to make a decision soon.

So far this season Lingard has made 14 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, scoring twice.

He made 16 appearances during his West Ham stint last season and scored nine times.