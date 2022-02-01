Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that new boy Aaron Ramsey will not be involved against Celtic on Wednesday night.

The Gers are due to lock horns with their rivals in a Scottish Premiership clash which could have a huge say on the title race.

Rangers snapped up Ramsey from Juventus on loan on transfer deadline day in a headline grabbing switch.

However, Van Bronckhorst has confirmed that the Wales international will not be in the squad for the meeting with Celtic as the game has come too soon for him.

“Ramsey trained but is too soon for tomorrow, I expect him in the squad in the near future”, the Gers boss said at a press conference.

The news will be a blow for Rangers fans, who were hoping for Ramsey to be involved against the Bhoys.

Following their meeting with Celtic, Rangers are in Scottish Premiership action at home against Hearts, before they then face Hibernian.

And all eyes will be on when Ramsey is given the opportunity to make his league debut for the champions.

Rangers also have a big Europa League tie coming up against German giants Borussia Dortmund.