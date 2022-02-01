Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte will take a look at Bryan Gil in the summer when his loan at Valencia ends, with Spurs not having given up on him, according to football.london.

Spurs snapped Gil up from Spanish side Sevilla in the summer transfer window and the deal involved Erik Lamela going the other way.

Gil landed as a highly rated young winger, but he struggled to first secure game time under Nuno Espirito Santo and then subsequently Conte.

He has now been loaned to Valencia amid suggestions he was finding it difficult to adapt to the English game and settle in a new country.

Tottenham though have not written off Gil and the intention is for Conte to take another look at him in the summer.

Conte will want to see how Gil has developed over the course of the loan and Spurs intend to bring him back into the squad.

The club are looking for Gil to play on a regular basis at Valencia and get back into the groove in his homeland.

Valencia’s next La Liga encounter comes at the weekend at home against Real Sociedad and all eyes will be on whether Gil features.