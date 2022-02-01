Sion sporting director Barthelemy Constantin is delighted with the signing of Leeds United cult hero Gaetano Berardi and feels he is used to operating at a high level.

Berardi departed Leeds in the summer following the expiry of his contract at Elland Road, but he left the club as a firm favourite amongst the fans, the players and club officials.

Whites fans were waiting to see where the defender would continue his career and earlier this week it was confirmed he had signed for Swiss top flight side Sion.

Berardi has signed a contract running until the end of the season and Constantin feels his experience of high level football will help the side.

The sporting director told his side’s official site: “He knows a high level and has great experience of Italian and English football.

“He will bring us his experience for the rest of the season.”

The 33-year-old started training with Sion over the winter and impressed with Swiss club, causing them to offer him a contract.

Sion currently sit in sixth spot in the Swiss Super League table and Berardi could make his debut for the club on Sunday when they travel to take on second placed Basel at St Jakob Park.