Graham Roberts has suggested that Lucas Moura is one Tottenham Hotspur player boss Antonio Conte could try deploying in the right wing-back role, having failed to bolster that area in the recently concluded transfer window.

Spurs finished the winter window with two new signings to their name in the shapes of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and winger Dejan Kulusevski, both joining from Serie A giants Juventus on deadline day.

However, Tottenham failed to bring in a new right wing-back in January, which was a priority for Conte as their top target Adama Traore snubbed a move to Spurs and decided to return to his former club Barcelona.

Spurs legend Roberts has suggested that Moura is one player Conte currently has at his disposal that he could try playing in the right wing-back position going forward this season.

The 62-year-old explained that the Brazilian is quick on his feet and is able to swing in crosses, both qualities needed for a wing-back which Conte could take into account.

Roberts wrote on Twitter: “Just putting it out there.

“Why does not our manager try Moura at right wing-back?

“He is a quick good player and he can cross the ball.

“I think it is worth a go maybe against Brighton?”

Moura has operated as winger and attacking midfielder under Conte and it remains to be seen whether the Italian actually opts to deploy him in a wing-back role in the future.