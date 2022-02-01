Newcastle United did not express any formal interest in a move for Lens star Ignatius Ganago in the recently concluded window, contrary to claims, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies spent around £90m in their first transfer window under the new ownership, bringing in no fewer than five new signings.

Although Newcastle boss Eddie Howe bolstered his attacking department by roping in Chris Wood from Burnley, his hopes of adding one more attacker to their ranks ended in vain.

Newcastle missed out on signing Reims striker Hugo Ekitike on deadline day, with the player snubbing a move to Tyneside despite reaching an agreement with his club, while Manchester United decided to not allow Jesse Lingard leave Old Trafford.

Howe’s side were linked with a number of other forwards throughout the window, including Lens striker Ganago.

It was even claimed that the French side accepted a bid from Newcastle for the signature of the 22-year-old.

However, despite being linked with strong interest on Ganago, Newcastle never registered any formal interest in him.

Newcastle’s hierarchy did get in touch with agents and clubs of a number of players on their transfer wish list in a formal capacity, but did not make any such moves for Ganago last month.

The Magpies immediate priority is maintaining their top flight status this season and it remains to be seen whether the Lens striker is one player that will pop up on their transfer radar in future windows.