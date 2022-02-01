Fabio Carvalho is keen to join Liverpool in the summer despite his deadline day switch to Anfield collapsing at the eleventh hour, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool managed to agree a deal with Fulham to sign Carvalho on deadline day and then loan him back to finish the season at Craven Cottage.

However, they ran out of time to complete the transfer given the late nature of the agreement and Carvalho is staying at Fulham for now.

The player still wants to make the move to Liverpool though and is intending to do so in the summer.

Liverpool are keen to strike another agreement with Fulham to make sure the transfer can go through in June and avoid a tribunal having to take place.

And Carvalho and his agents are also approving of such an approach.

The attacker underwent a medical with Liverpool on deadline day.

He will now need to put the failed transfer out of his head however as he focuses on helping Fulham to win promotion to the Premier League this season.